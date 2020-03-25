Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital bought a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Telefonica by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.