TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.33.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.85. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.