TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.25.

TSE T traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.85. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

