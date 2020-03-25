Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 751,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tenable by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 537.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

