Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,042,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Teradata by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after purchasing an additional 362,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,805.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 281,268 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 1,341,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

