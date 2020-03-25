Teradata Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,446 call options.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 524,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

