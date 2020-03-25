Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ternium by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 66.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ternium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 267,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ternium has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

