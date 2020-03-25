Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $1.70. Tesla reported earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $36.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.85.

TSLA stock traded up $34.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,928. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $688.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.26.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

