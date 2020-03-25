Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.90% of Tesla worth $4,473,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $34.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,956,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.48, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.85.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

