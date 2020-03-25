Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,993,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,928. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.85.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

