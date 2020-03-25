Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $505.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.61, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

