Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.85.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.25 on Wednesday, reaching $539.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,137,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $688.92 and a 200 day moving average of $441.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

