Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news impact score of -2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.85.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $505.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.61, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $694.42 and a 200 day moving average of $439.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

