Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

