Thar Token (THAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $26,137.07 and approximately $18.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005157 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 122.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.