The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. 9,849,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,414,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

