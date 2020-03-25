The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 1,196,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after buying an additional 1,178,926 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,778,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,414,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.