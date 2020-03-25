The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

