The Defiance Quantum ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

QTUM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

