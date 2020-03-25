THEKEY Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,168.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $6,168.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,026,820,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

