Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

