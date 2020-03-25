THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $468,635.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,588,239 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

