Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $31,956.80

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $31,956.80 and $32,177.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00588089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.