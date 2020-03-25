ThoreCoin (THR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.25 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $112.25 million and $134,650.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,294.89 or 0.19403806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.