Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,344 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

SLY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 389,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

