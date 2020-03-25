Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 566,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

