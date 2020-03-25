Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 1,546,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

