Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.