Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

VBK stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. 555,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,921. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

