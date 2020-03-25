Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $165.66. 4,561,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

