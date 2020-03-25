Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.03 Million Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Covetrus worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 423,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 2,208,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,546. The company has a market cap of $692.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

