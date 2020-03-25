Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 12,953,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,110. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

