Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,765 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 368,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,482. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.