Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,776 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.51. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

