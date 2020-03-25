Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,627 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,457,000 after purchasing an additional 558,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

LVS stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 10,703,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

