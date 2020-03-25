Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,377 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kelly Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 475,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,508. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.