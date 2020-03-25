Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 81,506 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,506 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 1,465,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.