Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 98,715 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of ADTRAN worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 195,450 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADTN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 482,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,977. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.