Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Viad worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viad by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $274.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their target price on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

