ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €13.00 by Baader Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.61% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.73).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €5.13 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,780,940 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.26.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

