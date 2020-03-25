ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.00 by Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.73).

ThyssenKrupp stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.13 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,780,940 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.26. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

