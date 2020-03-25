Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 982.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,107 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.30% of Tiffany & Co. worth $48,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 179,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

