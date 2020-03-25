TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $389,972.16 and approximately $3.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.02727352 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 160.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011348 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

