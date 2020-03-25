Tikehau Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tikehau Investment Management trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. 8,584,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.16. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

