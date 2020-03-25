Timothy Lain Buys 3,250 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) CFO Timothy Lain bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $59,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 542,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.