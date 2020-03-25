Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005059 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,744,010 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

