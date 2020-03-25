Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.16%. Given Titan Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Apyx Medical -66.19% -23.33% -21.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.12 Apyx Medical $28.15 million 4.45 -$19.65 million ($0.58) -6.33

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

