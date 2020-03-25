TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 14,331,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

