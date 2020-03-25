TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.91.

TSE:TMR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.57. 412,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,286. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million and a PE ratio of 23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

