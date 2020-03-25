Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Toga stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 19,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Toga Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

